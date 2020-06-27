Edna Mae Bramlett, 82, widow to Donnie Gene Bramlett, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Stanford, Kentucky. She was born on September 19, 1937 in Stamping Ground Kentucky to the late William Robert and Mamie Leola Aiken Henderson. Edna was a dietary manager at Dover Manor. She loved to read books and the bible everyday. She was an avid watcher of soap operas and loved her cats, Relly and Izzy. Edna is survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Tucker and Victoria Jackson, both of Georgetown, Kentucky and Nick Ylagan of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; great grandchildren, Brandon Colenburg, Jordyn Colenburg, Jamya Rice, James Rice, Kingston Rice, Abigail Jackson, and Blake Jackson. Edna was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Jean Bramlett Tucker, brothers, William Scott Henderson and Robert Lee Henderson, and sisters, Frances Owens and Margaret Grimes. Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 27, 2020.