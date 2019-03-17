Resources More Obituaries for Edna Moore Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edna Mae Moore

Edna Mae Moore, age 101years, of Georgetown, formerly of Brooksville, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in Bracken County on August 6, 1917, she was the daughter of the late W.S. and Maude Haley Marshall. In 1936 she married Elmo Moore, and her dear husband preceded her in death on December 31, 1988. Edna was a homemaker and the quality of her 101 years was quite remarkable. She loved and enjoyed her family. She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Joy (Webb) Downard of Georgetown, KY; her granddaughter, Melody (Mark) Corvin of Lexington, KY; 4 great grandchildren: Justin (Ronica) Corvin, Tyler (Paola) Corvin, Samantha (Jovanni) Starnes, and Blake Corvin; and two great great grandchildren: Athena Starnes and Rowan Corvin. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Leroy Marshall and Elmo Marshall. Funeral services were held at 1 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Bob Cannon officiating. Interment took place in the Neave Cemetery, Bracken County. Memorials are suggested to the Neave Cemetery: c/o Carol Polley, 1093 Wallace Road, Falmouth, KY 41040 or the Bluegrass Care Navigators: 1317 US 62, Cynthiana, KY 41031 Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019