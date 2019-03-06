Resources More Obituaries for Edna Russell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edna Pauline Russell

Obituary Flowers Mrs. Edna Pauline Russell, 92 of Richmond, IN, was called home Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born in Wildie, KY on October 9, 1926 the fourth of nine children to H. Charles and Elizabeth "Bessie" Townsend Fish. In the course of her life, she came to know Christ and was a farm worker, factory employee, homemaker, and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She married her late husband, Byron Franklin Russell on June 12, 1954 in Campbell County, TN. She is survived by two sons, Alan Russell of Richmond, IN and Steven Russell of Houlka, MS; three sisters, Mildred Rigsby of Richmond, IN, Mable Abney of Berea, and Norma Durham of Mt. Vernon; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters. Funeral services for Mrs. Russell will be conducted Wednesday, March 6 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Rick Reynolds. Burial will follow in the Branaman Cemetery at Wildie. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 12:00 PM Wednesday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home's Facebook® page to view Mrs. Russell's online obituary. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries