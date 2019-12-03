|
widow of C. Glenn Robbins, Sr., passed away November 29, 2019 at her home in Clay City, KY. She was born July 4, 1924 at Daysboro, KY to the late D. C. and Nora Lykins. She was a graduate of Alvan Drew High School at Pine Ridge, KY and the University of Kentucky. She was a retired merchant. She and her husband ran a small country store in Clay City, Robbins General Mdse. since the early 1970's. She also taught high school business in the 1940's at Irvine City High School and later in Dayton, OH. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Stanton, KY as well as a member of the Woman's Missionary Society of that church. She was always active in church serving as a Sunday School teacher and a volunteer for Bible study at Dessie Scott Children's Home. While her husband was on dialysis, she volunteered at the Kentucky Kidney foundation. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, C. Glenn Robbins, Jr., and her sister and brother-in-law, Arnetia and Oliver Wood, Jr.. She is survived by her daughter, Dee Robbins, her daughter-in-law, Claudia Robbins and four grandchildren, Bill (Karen) Robbins, Leslie (Ben) Herald, Chris Robbins and Jenni (Jon) Smith. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren. Viewing will be at Hearne Funeral Home, Monday, December 2 from 6-9. Funeral will be at First Presbyterian Church, Stanton, KY, Tuesday, December 3 at 1:00 P.M. Serving as pallbearers are Bill Robbins, Chris Robbins, Ben Herald, Jon Smith, Jackie Rose and Rick O'Brian. Honorary pallbearers are Elouise Rose, Penny O'Brian, Bertha Hurst, Wilma Rule, Imogene Haggard, Dottie Chaney, Nell Orme, Delta Campbell and ladies of the Presbyterian Church WMS. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 3, 2019