Edra Cox
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edra Fyffe Cox, 93, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Private services will commence with interment at Wilmore Cemetery. Please send memorial contributions in Edra’s memory to Lexington Rescue Mission, PO Box 1050, Lexington, KY 40588. Family and friends may leave messages of condolences and share memories on Edra’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved