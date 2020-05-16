Edra Fyffe Cox, 93, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Private services will commence with interment at Wilmore Cemetery. Please send memorial contributions in Edra’s memory to Lexington Rescue Mission, PO Box 1050, Lexington, KY 40588. Family and friends may leave messages of condolences and share memories on Edra’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2020.