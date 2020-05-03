VALENTINE Edward A., went to be with his Lord on April 23, 2020, at the age of 71. He was born to Wilma and Edward Valentine in Centralia, Illinois. Growing up in a military family, Ed moved around often and eventually graduated from High School in Long Beach, California, where he developed a love for 60's rock and played in a garage band. In 1968, Ed joined the United States Air Force where he served in several U.S. states including Alaska. He volunteered for a posting in England where he met his beautiful wife June (Frisby) Valentine while attending church in Corby. They were married at the Corby Church of Christ and had just celebrated their 46th anniversary. Returning to the United States in 1976 with a baby daughter, Ed and June eventually settled in Lexington Kentucky where they raised their two daughters, April and Heather. He worked as an air traffic controller at Bluegrass Airport in Lexington and as a part-time wedding photographer. Retiring in 2003, he took up a second career working guest services for ball games and concerts up until 3 years ago when he was diagnosed with Myledoplastic Syndrome. Ed loved Kentucky Basketball, photography, and playing golf. He was a talented musician; playing the upright bass and guitar. In his retirement years, he enjoyed painting and pencil drawing. Far above his artistic talents, Ed loved his Lord and people. As "Empty Nesters," he and June loved being foster parents to several babies through Childplace Adoption Agency. He served as the Caring and Sharing Deacon and then as Children's Ministry Elder at Southside Church of Christ in Lexington. After moving to Tulsa in 2017, he served faithfully in the children's ministry at the Park Church of Christ, where many children knew him as the 'Carousel Man'. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edward F. Valentine, and a young brother, James. He is survived by his wife June Valentine of Tulsa; daughter April Ash and her husband PJ of Searcy, AR; daughter Heather Smith and her husband Jordan of Tulsa. He was especially proud of his grandchildren: Jacob, Ellen, Madelyn, Weston, Eden, and London. He is also survived by his mother Wilma Valentine of Harrison, AR; sisters Valerie (Lester) Clark, Verna (Randy) Roelfs, and Denise (Jimmy) Hammond; brothers John (Kathy) Valentine and Calvin (Jessica); and brother-in-law, Brian (Donna) Frisby. As an honor to Ed's life, the family asks for donations to be made to Childplace Adoption agency in Jeffersonville, IN, Lilyfield Adoption Services in Tulsa, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. A family memorial was held outdoors. There will be a memorial service held later when the isolation is over.



