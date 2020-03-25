|
|
43, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Adam was born in Mount Sterling, Kentucky on May 31, 1976 to Larry and Margaret Hatton. He grew up on Dairy, Tobacco, and Horse Farms in Central Kentucky. He also spent years in the Shenandoah Valley. Adam graduated from Fort Defiance High School in Fort Defiance, Virginia and Virginia Tech after studying Engineering and Ag Business. Adam’s career was with Big Ass Fans. He served the company in a variety of management roles, becoming a well-respected example of determination and solid work ethic. Many people relied on Adam for a down-to-earth, common sense approach to any problem. Adam was a proud member of this team and the relationships built there. Adam was a lifelong farmer with a solid work ethic learned from working with his father at an early age. He was an animal lover and enjoyed ATV trail riding. He is survived by his fiancée, Kara Harman; mother, Margaret Sams Hatton; sisters, Carol Hatton and Jill Hurt (Jason Hurt); brother, Glenn Hatton; nieces and nephew, Taylor and Sydney Hatton, Katie Newby, and Michael, Carolyn, and Sophia Hurt; and grandmother, Maggie Hatton. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Hatton; brother, Jason Hatton; grandparents, Edward Hatton and Walter & Mary Sams. He loved Boomer, Josie, and Bean. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lexington Humane Society. Per Adam’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Mathers-Gaunce Funeral Home. www.mathersgaunce.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 25, 2020