MARHEINE Edward Arthur, of Lexington, Kentucky, died peacefully in his home at Mayfair Village on November 27, 2019. He is survived by Carol Nancy (nee Macha), his wife of 70 years. He is further survived by his children, Robert, Constance (Michael) Maxey, Cynthia (David) Loppnow, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Erna Marheine, two grandsons and one great-granddaughter. A private service was held by the family. Memorials or donations may be made to the AMDF American Macular Degeneration Foundation. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 3, 2019
