Edward C. Sinkhorn, Jr., 81, married Mary Louise Gabriel on February 1, 1964 and were married for 56 years. Ed passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born on July 2, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Edward C. Sinkhorn, Sr. and Anna Mae Linders Sinkhorn. Ed was a Jehovah's Witness. He was a retired sheet metal worker and a member of Sheet Metal Union 110. He loved his cats and dogs in addition to golf and being a pilot. He was lovingly known as "Mr. Wonderful". Along with his wife, Ed is survived by their children, Kathy Sinkhorn of Greer, South Carolina, Eddie Sinkhorn of New Albany, Indiana, and Lynn Nakajima (Sinkhorn) of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Katelyn O'Nan and Shelby Sinkhorn; great grandchildren, Braden O'Nan and Greyson O'Nan. There will be a Memorial Zoom Visit on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 4:00pm - 5:00pm with a Zoom Talk beginning at 5:00pm. To join the Zoom Meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83989031290?pwd=Z2NadkFjSU5ya0VVczRlK1VmelZLZz09
Meeting ID: 839 8903 1290 Passcode: 555555
