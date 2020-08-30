JACINA, Edward George, Sr., 92, died Aug. 27, 2020 at The Homeplace at Midway. Born Oct. 30, 1927 in Cumberland, KY, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Jacina. Mr. Jacina was a retired manager for Columbia Steak House. He was a former member of Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Lexington, KY. He enjoyed time around the water, especially in Western, KY. Survivors include three children, Mary Avis (Paul) Medlar, Frankfort, KY, Edward George (Kay) Jacina, Jr., Nicholasville, KY and Brenda Susan (Gilbert) Pritchett, Jr., Frankfort, KY; seven grandchildren, Mandy (Jason) Lambert, Jeffrey (Lindsay) Pritchett, Andy (Sara) Jacina, Timm (Tivia) Jacina, Robby Jacina, Jack Medlar, and Stephen Medlar; and ten great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Shaffer Jacina; and three sisters, Helen Halcomb, Josephine Murray, and Lily Maggard. A funeral mass will take place 1 pm Mon., Aug. 31, at St. Leo Catholic Church, Versailles, KY. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Lexington, KY. Visitation will be 11 am 1 pm Mon. at St. Leo Catholic Church. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.



