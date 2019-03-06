KLEINE Edward "Ray", 95, of Lexington, husband of the late Marilyn Fritz Kleine, was called to his Lord and reunited with his beloved wife of 72 years on Mar. 4, 2019 at the Willows at Fritz Farm. A native of St. Louis, MO, he was the son of Edward Gottlieb Kleine and Florence Sailor. A World War II U.S. Navy veteran, he served as Fire Control Man on the USS Hunt in the Pacific Theatre. He was a 35 year veteran of the IBM Corp. Mr. Kleine was hired in St. Louis as a typewriter customer engineer. He served as branch manager of customer engineering in Minneapolis, MN and Milwaukee, WI. He was promoted to Lexington, KY in 1961 as Product Service Manager for the recently announced Selectric Typewriter. In 1966 his career path led to Kansas City, MO as District Manager and subsequently to Los Angeles, CA as Western Region Manager. He returned to Lexington in 1973 as Director of Technical Operations for the Office Products Division. Having retired from IBM in 1981, he was active in politics and service consulting. With his two sons, he established typewriter and personal computer businesses in Lexington, KY and Chattanooga, TN. Mr. Kleine is a member of Second Presbyterian Church. He served on the boards of the Volunteer Center of the Bluegrass, Retired Senior Citizens Center, Past President of Spring Lake Country Club, and was active in the America Reads Program at Arlington Elementary School. He is survived by two sons, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Sons, Gary (Barbara) Kleine of Lexington, KY and John (Paula deceased) Kleine, Chattanooga, TN. Grandchildren, Megan (Drew) Morris, Houston, TX, Erich (Julie) Kleine, Houston, TX, Kris (Stephanie) Kleine, Athens, GA, and Jakob (Hailey) Kleine, Florence, AL. In addition to his parents, wife Marilyn, and daughter-in-law, Paula, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Sailor. A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 am Thurs., Mar. 7 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Rev. John Leggett. Visitation will be 10 am Thurs. until the service time. Contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Second Presbyterian Church of Lexington and would be appreciated by the family. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary