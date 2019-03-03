|
|
(Mike), 67, husband of Dr. Judy Land Jones, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Born in Louisville on December 16, 1951. He is survived by his children, Jennifer Meredith and Matt (Amelia) Meredith; and his grandchildren, Layla and JJ. Visitation will be Monday, March 4, 2019 from 3 - 4 PM at Clark Legacy Center, Nicholasville, with a Celebration of Life Service from 4 - 5 PM. A Gathering of Family and Friends will follow from 5 - 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Bluegrass Pug Rescue (www.bluegrasspugrescue.org), the Lexington Humane Society (www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org) or Bluegrass Hospice Care (www.bgcarenav.org). He was a 1975 graduate from UK with a BBA and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He worked most of his life in commercial insurance. He formed his own insurance company where he worked from 1997 until his retirement in 2015. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2019