1/2
Edward Wiley "Ed" Allin Jr.
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLIN Edward "Ed" Wiley, Jr., 96, devoted husband of 71 years to Jean Reams Allin, died Thurs. Aug. 13, 2020 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born Mar. 2, 1924 in Dayton, KY, he was the son of the late Edward Wiley Allin, Sr. and Helen Heckle Allin. Mr. Allin was a graduate of Henry Clay High School, and the University of Kentucky where he received both his undergraduate and Masters Degree. While attending UK he was a basketball letterman. He was a teacher and basketball coach with the Fayette County and Woodford County School Systems, and a member of Woodland Christian Church. Survivors other than his wife include a son, Mike (Linda) Allin; daughter, Dottie Allin, both of Lexington, KY; two grandchildren, Case (Caroline) Allin, and Leigh Allin (Michael) Backus; two great grandchildren, Edward Allin and T.K. Allin; and a sister, Margene "Bitsy" Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Allin. A graveside service and burial will be held 11 am Wed., Aug. 19 at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens with Minister Ronnie Hupp officiating. No visitation is planned. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Blue Grass Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved