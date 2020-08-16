ALLIN Edward "Ed" Wiley, Jr., 96, devoted husband of 71 years to Jean Reams Allin, died Thurs. Aug. 13, 2020 at his residence in Lexington, KY. Born Mar. 2, 1924 in Dayton, KY, he was the son of the late Edward Wiley Allin, Sr. and Helen Heckle Allin. Mr. Allin was a graduate of Henry Clay High School, and the University of Kentucky where he received both his undergraduate and Masters Degree. While attending UK he was a basketball letterman. He was a teacher and basketball coach with the Fayette County and Woodford County School Systems, and a member of Woodland Christian Church. Survivors other than his wife include a son, Mike (Linda) Allin; daughter, Dottie Allin, both of Lexington, KY; two grandchildren, Case (Caroline) Allin, and Leigh Allin (Michael) Backus; two great grandchildren, Edward Allin and T.K. Allin; and a sister, Margene "Bitsy" Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Allin. A graveside service and burial will be held 11 am Wed., Aug. 19 at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens with Minister Ronnie Hupp officiating. No visitation is planned. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store