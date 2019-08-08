|
|
HENRY Edwin Burnett, 88, of Lexington died Mon, Aug 5, 2019. Born Nov 14, 1930 in Jefferson Co to the late Zeke and Pauline Snider Henry. 1949 graduate of Shelbyville HS. Attended UofL. 10 yrs of service to the National Guard. Worked as a computer programmer for KY Dept of Revenue in Frankfort, KY Central Insurance in Lex, Lex BG Army Depot at Avon, and Defense Logistic Agency in OH. Retired from Dept. of Defense in 1993 after 28 yrs of service. Preceded in death by brother, Harold and wife of 60 years, Shirley Strange Henry. He is survived by sons Keith (Wendy) and Richard, Lexington, daughters Ann (Tuscon AZ) and Carla (Monroe NC) and granddaughters Devin and Shae. Visitation 11AM with Services 1PM Fri. at Milward-Southland, 391 Southland Dr. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hill N' Dale Christian Church. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 8, 2019