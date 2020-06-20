husband of Lillian Stamper Caswell, departed this life on June 14, at his home in Paris, having attained the age of 94 years. He was born in Bourbon County on March 30, 1926, to the late E.J. Caswell, Sr., and Briny Goebel Campbell Caswell; a Nicholas County high school graduate; a United States Army Veteran, having served in World War II; a farm manager for a local Thoroughbred horse farm for forty years; and a member of Old Union Christian Church where he served as an elder and was the Board Chairman for the church. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Edwin Douglas Caswell, and a brother, Robert Caswell. In addition to his wife, Lillian, he is survived by a son, Kevin Bruce Caswell and his wife Sue Ann of Enumclaw, Washington; brothers, E. J. Caswell, Jr., (Marilyn), James Caswell (Barbara), Kenneth Caswell (Linda); and grandsons, Jonathan and Russell Caswell. The funeral service for Edwin Harden Caswell will be on June 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Old Union Christian Church with Rev. Scott Winkler officiating. Interment will be in Paris cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Old Union Christian Church. www.hintonturner.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 20, 2020.