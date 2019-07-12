|
BLACKWELL Edwin Jameson, 67, died peacefully at home July 8 after a long illness. Born in Lexington, son of the late Edwin S. and Anna Mae Morehead Blackwell, he lived all his life in Fayette County. He is survived by a cousin, Ron Flanigan, Floyds Knob, IN, and other cousins. He was a member of St. Raphael's Episcopal Church, where a service will be held at 10 am Saturday July 13, the Rev. Canon Helen Van Koevering officiating. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Ed had once played keyboard and saxophone in a band. He had worked for a print shop for some years and for St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 12, 2019