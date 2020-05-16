Edwin P. Kirkpatrick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Arlington, VA died on May 8, 2020. He was born March 1, 1934 in Jackson, MS to parents Edwin and Elizabeth Kirkpatrick. In a return to their home state, the Kirkpatrick family moved to Paris, KY in 1936. He was a member of the Paris High School graduating class of 1953 and earned a BS in Business Administration in 1957 from Miami University, Oxford, OH, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Thereafter, he pursued studies at the Wharton School of Finance. He was employed for three years by Reynolds Metal Company and 10 years by Auchinchloss, Parker, and Redpath, Washington, D.C. Following his resignation from this firm, he served for some 30 years as a corporate finance consultant to various U.S. companies, partnerships, and venture capital firms, and certain foreign corporations. In recent years he perhaps was best known for his January paper, in which his annual review and forecast of the U.S. investment climate was presented. He was a long-standing member of the Investment Management and Research Association and the University Club of Washington, D.C. He is survived by his son, Christopher Kirkpatrick (Jennifer), and his grandson, Graham Kirkpatrick of Tucson, AZ, and his nephew, Rob Kirkpatrick, of Lexington, KY, and niece, Caroline Randolph, of Millersburg, KY. A funeral service for family will be held at the Lexington Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved