Effie McGhay
1933 - 2020
MCGHAY Effie, 87, passed away at Baptist Health Lexington Saturday, 9/5/2020. She is reunited with her 3rd grade sweetheart and beloved husband, Mike of 62 years. God's mercy shone brightly, as a rare sunbow lit the skies Saturday morning, Mike had come to welcome her to heaven. Mike and Effie pioneered the state of KY in 1965 as Tupperware distributors. Effie was a role model for unconditional love. She led by example with her love for God and family. Effie and Mike made every Christmas an event to remember. They were longtime members of Immanuel Baptist Church and most recently Southland Christian Church. Effie was born May 19, 1933 in Prague, OK, daughter of the late Marie and Elmer Stiffler. Survivors include two daughters, Tammy (Richard) Flora, Lexington, and Tanya (Jimmy) Deal, Johns Creek, GA; five grandchildren, Ryan (David) Bird, Whitney (Steve) Heet, J. Banks Deal, Jr. MD, CPT, Michael (Ashley) Deal, Drew Deal; and six great grandchildren, Nash, Brinkley and Jeremy Bird, Wiley and Wesley Heet and Lila Kemp-Deal. Funeral service will be Friday, 9/11, visitation at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd (masks required) by Bro Dean Brewer. Burial will follow at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Service will be streamed at www.facebook.com/Kerrbrothers.livestreams.5

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 9, 2020.
