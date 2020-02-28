|
Eileen Furnish, 89, of Berry, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Grant Center in Williamstown, KY. Born on May 29, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Ruby Redd Furnish. She was a lifelong farmer, working alongside her sister Frances. She attended the Renaker Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Frances Marie Furnish on October 1, 2015. She is survived by many special friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry, with Bro. Barry Robinson officiating. The visitation will be from 11-1 pm on Saturday preceding the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers for the service will be Eddie Million, Nathan Million, Mario Aguilar, Tommy Milner, Bradley Milner, and Charlie Bowen. Honorary pallbearers will be Royce Tub Willoughby, Bo Collins, Charles Ed Wilson, Eugene Dunn, Rocky Smith, and Wes Kidwell. Burial will follow in the Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry. Memorials are suggested to the Hospice of the Bluegrass: 7833 Turfway Road, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 28, 2020