|
|
Elaine Frances Riddle, 91, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born on July 2, 1928 to Louis and Louella Johnson Riddle. She was a Lexington banker whose career started at the Bank of Commerce and retired from National City Bank, now PNC, after 30 years of service. A lifetime member of Stamping Ground Christian Church and served in several capacities during this time. Survivors include her sisters, Linda (Jerry) Lynn of Stamping Ground, Carolyn Guill of Georgetown, a brother, Leighton (Marlene) Riddle of Midway, and a family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends; nieces, Sharon Gould and Katherine Sipes. She was predeceased by two brothers, Neville L. and John W. Riddle, brother-in-law, Cecil Guill, niece, Brenda Jones and nephew, L. "Pete" Riddle. Due to the current government restrictions, there will be private services for the family and burial will be in Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Jerry Lee, Randy, and Greg Lynn, Stephen Guill, Leighton II and Chris Riddle, and Michael Riddle. Honorary pallbearers will be her niece, Beth Bailey, Henry Etta Johnson, Clara DeMoss, Marcella Simpson, Alice Riddle, Betty Kettenring, William K. Stilz, Michael Easley, Ben Calvert, Finus Gibson, special friends, Vickie & Wayne Robey, Sheila Morris, and Mary Ritchie. Memorial may be made to Stamping Ground Christian Church, 3210 Main Street, Stamping Ground, Kentucky 40324. To a share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 25, 2020