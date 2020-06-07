75, died with her three sons by her side on June 4, 2020 while under the care of Hospice. She was born on November 3, 1944 to Chester and Pauline (Davis) Wells in Corbin, Kentucky. Corbin is where her life’s adventures began. Elaine graduated high school in Phoenix, Arizona, and later met her life-long partner Mike Ozment. They were married for a total of forty years and six months. She raised three sons, Dennis (Isabel) of Arizona, Shawn (Joyce) of Kentucky, and Benjamin (Heather) of Illinois. Elaine was a life-long learner. This, along with her faith, intermingled and guided her path. She earned a B.A. from Cumberland College, M. Div. and Ph.D. from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. She was an interpreter and teacher for the deaf at church, which paired with her education, led to serving with Mike as a Mission Service Corps volunteers in Puerto Rico. Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Mike. She is survived by her three sons and daughter in laws, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be Monday, June 8th from 4-7PM at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Road. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9th at @PM in Corbin.