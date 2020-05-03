In Memory Sometimes it is hard to believe that you went home to be with the Lord twelve years ago. And yet, sometimes it seems longer. Thank God that the initial pain of loss does not remain as heavy, but the pain is still there. Thank God for loved and fellow Saints who pray for us constantly, and shower us with love and prayers. Thank God for others who have gone through the same thing and understand (Heart-to-Heart). This is a club that no one wants to be a member of, but it is ordered by God so it must be. So thank God for those who understand how one can be so happy and joyful one moment and down in the valley of sadness and loss the next. Praise God! He always provides what we need. He always provides who we need in our lives. In remembering, I must always thank God for the blessed years we had together. I must always thank Him for how He used your life to bless so many. I must always thank Him for how you stood tall in the Gospel and showed others Christ in your daily life. And most of all, I must always thank God that one day I will get to see my blessed Savior and I'll see you again as well. Thank God I am never hopeless. "Wifey" Sis. Brenda J.Ward Elder D. J. Ward 14th Pastor of the Main Street Baptist Church Years of Service: Aug. 14, 1989 April 25, 2008 "Good Night, Elder; We'll see you in the morning."



