Obituary Condolences Flowers IN MEMORYElder D. J. Ward "The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: And He delighteth in his ways." (Psalm 37:23KJV) The New Living Translation puts it this way: "The steps of the godly are directed by the Lord. He delights in every detail of their lives." I certainly know this to be true because your steps were truly ordained/directed by the God of Heaven. Nobody but God could have used a finite creature to walk in a manner that brought glory to the Infinite God. God does not need us, but, thank God, He does use us. Our lives are to be a bright light shining in this dark world to show the unsaved a glimpse of the glory of God. Your life certainly did that as you preached, taught and lived the Gospel. You knew well that it is not about us, but it is all about Him! If our lives do not give Him glory, then we are not true servants of God. Your life, as directed by God, brought Him much honor, glory and praise. Your life was used by God as a beacon for the lost to be brought into His marvelous light! When we remember your preaching and teaching of the Word of God, we can only give God praise for using you to such a degree. It was all God's plan: to save a little fellow from Murray, KY, grow him up to walk in the beauty of holiness, and call him to preach His Gospel. Yes, your path was laid out by God Himself and thank God, you followed the path, for that path led you to be a caring, thoughtful, patient disciple of lost souls. The Lord has caused those whose lives you touched to remember your words and deeds for Christ. The Lord will always get glory from a life lived according to His will and direction. Your life indeed reflected the love of Christ in your heart and your obedient walk as God so directed. Glory and honor to the Great "I AM" for using you to do His bidding. Because of Christ, "Wifey" Sis. Brenda J. Ward ~~~~~~ Elder D. J. Ward 14th Pastor of the Main Street Baptist Church Years of Service: Aug. 14, 1989- April 25, 2008 "Good Night, Elder; We'll see you in the morning." Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019