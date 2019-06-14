BURKE Eleanor Christine, age 79, passed away at her home in Alexandria, Virginia, June 8th, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1940 in Eolia, Kentucky to David and Winnie (Maggard) Sumpter, and was the youngest of eight children. Christine graduated from Whitesburg High School in Whitesburg, Kentucky in 1958. On December 8, 1959, she married Ivan Burke, of Lynch, Kentucky. Together, they moved to Lexington and had a daughter, Cathy Lynn Burke, and a son, Michael Ivan Burke. Christine spent her 30-year career at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where she served as Assistant Director of Patient Accounts. She was a member of Lexington Bethel Baptist Church. Christine and Ivan enjoyed raising horses, dogs, and cats on their Clark County farm, traveling across the United States together, and spending lots of time with family and friends. Christine loved writing, especially her own devotionals, telling stories of life in her beloved Eastern Kentucky mountains, and sharing her unshakable faith in Jesus Christ. Christine is survived by her son, Michael Ivan Burke and daughter-in-law Amy Watts Burke; many beloved nieces and nephews; and two puppies, Jelly Bean and Tootsie Roll, who she loved dearly and brought her immense joy. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Main Street. Visitation will be held from 5pm-8pm on Friday, June 14th with funeral services at 10am on Saturday, June 15th. Burial will follow at The Lexington Cemetery. John 3:16: "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary