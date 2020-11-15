Eleanor Cole
April 4, 1954 - November 7, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Eleanor "Ellie" Cole, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and resident of Lexington, Kentucky, died on November 7, 2020, at the age of 66.
Ellie was born on April 4, 1954, in Huntington, WV, to Charles and Frances Kiser. After attending elementary and junior high school in Huntington, she was enrolled at Stuart Hall School in Staunton, VA, graduating in 1972. After returning to Huntington, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Marshall University in 1976. While attending college, Ellie met Bob Cole of Lexington, KY, through mutual friends. They were married on June 10, 1978, in Huntington; she then moved to Lexington, KY.
She held several positions as a teacher's aide in elementary schools before welcoming her first child, Mary, then second child, Adam. From that point on, she became a passionate and full-time mother. In addition, she was an active member of Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church for 25 years, serving as a member of several committees and as a deacon. Years later, Ellie and Bob transferred to Southern Hills United Methodist Church where she was active in Bible Study groups, the Youth Choir and the United Methodist Women's organization.
Ellie Cole is survived by her husband, Bob, children: Mary and Adam, his fiancée—Brittany Norris, her beloved granddaughter, Maddie, as well as her brother, Earl Kiser of Dallas, TX, and her precious dog, "Cole."
Due to the complications of COVID-19, a memorial service is planned for the beginning of 2021 at Southern Hills United Methodist Church presided by Rev. Jim Nichols and Rev. Bill Moore. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged for Southern Hills Methodist Church. www.milwardfuneral.com