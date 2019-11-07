|
BOHACEK Eleanor Theresa, 89 passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Willows in Hamburg. She was born September 20, 1930 in Chicago, IL to the late Theresa Broza Bohacek Bernadic and the late Steve Bohacek. Eleanor settled in Lexington and had been a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, specializing in juveniles. She was preceded in death by her dear friend Josephine Frances Daugherty. There will be a visitation 10am-11am Saturday, November, 9 at Kerr Brothers Main Street. A private burial will follow.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 7, 2019