WITHROW Eleanor Faye House, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born in Lexington, KY on Apr. 25, 1938. Except for three years in Japan she was a lifelong resident of Fayette County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn House and Vera Thelma Taft House. Eleanor is survived by daughter Michelle L. Moody of Lexington, KY and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her grand-dogs, Molly and Lewis. She was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and attended the University of Kentucky, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Eleanor retired from Second National Bank, where she held several positions including Branch Manager of the Cheapside & Fayette Mall branches. After retirement, she enjoyed international travel. She was a member of Christ Church Cathedral, member of the Women's Club of Central Kentucky, the Red Hat Society, and a member of the Transylvania Chapter DAR. She was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel. She served as a volunteer at Baptist Health in the Oncology Department and as a volunteer usher at the Singletary Center for the Arts. She was an avid UK fan, reader and bridge player throughout her life. Eleanor was always gracious, generous, hospitable, appreciative, fun-loving and never met a stranger. Visitation will be on Friday, beginning at 10 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:30 AM, Milward-Broadway. Interment will be at the Lexington Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to or the UK Markey Cancer Center. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019