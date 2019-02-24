Upon her heavenly arrival, 2/22/19, at age 97, "Mom/Nana" is already busy authoring books, producing dramas, costuming angels, and making her famous rolls for the saints, performing in Heaven her gifts and talents she lovingly shared on Earth. Zenie, as she was affectionately known, was born 4/15/1921, the daughter of the late Winfield Leonard Mastin and Ruby Glass Mastin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, John Foster Cox, Jr. as well as her daughter, Judith Lynne Cox, her sisters Sarah Gill and Anita Underwood, and her son-in-law, Robert F. Taylor. She is survived by her daughter, Patti Cox Taylor, her granddaughter, Ashleigh Taylor DeCecca (Justin), and her great- grandchildren, Taylor and Lawson DeCecca. Also surviving, are her sisters Bettye Lee Mastin, Jaunita Byrnside, and Wini Yunker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and a special caregiver, Dorothy Peel. She received numerous civic awards for outstanding community service throughout her life, most notably "The Lane Report Leaders in Education Award" in 1995 and "The Sanders-Brown Center on Aging Markesbery Senior Star Award" in 2014. The accomplishments which brought her the most joy were the writing, producing, directing, and costuming of "The Jessamine Outdoor Drama" and "The Paul Sawyier Story". She was also the author of several books about Jessamine County and local church history. Visitation will be held Monday, 2/25/19, from 4-8 p.m. at Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m., 2/26/19, at Nicholasville Baptist Church. Pall bearers will be Justin and Lawson DeCecca, Joe and James Yunker, William Cox, and Norman Cline. Honorary pall bearers will be ladies of the Wingo Circle and the cast members of the Paul Sawyier Story. She will be interred at Maple Grove Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow at the Nicholasville Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. To sign Elexene's Guestbook and view a Tribute Video, go to www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com. Hager & Cundiff is honored to be chosen to care for Elexene and the Cox Family. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary