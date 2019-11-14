|
TIMMONS Elias Wade (Tim), 92, died November 10, 2019. He was the son Myrtle Ruth Light and Lewis Wade Timmons, born July 13, 1927 in Cadiz, KY. The family moved to Hopkinsville, KY in 1942. His brother, Harry, and sisters, Margie Kirk-Sallee, Myrtlene Timmons and Ola T. Hite preceded him in death. His survivors include his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Gill Timmons; son, Timothy Wade Timmons(Patti); daughters, Jenny Timmons Fowler (Craig); and Cynthia Kaye Timmons Strickland (Tommy). Elias and Dorothy have nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. The family lived in Chattahoochee, FL, Lakewood, OH, and in Tucker, GA for 50 years. In 2015, they moved to Lexington, KY. Visitation will be on Friday, November 15, 2019, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm with the service following at 12:30 pm, Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. Interment will be on Friday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Tucker Georgia, 5073 Lavista Rd., Tucker, GA 30084. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 14, 2019