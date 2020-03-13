|
McCULLOUGH Elinor Jeanne Wilson, died at 91 of the flu on March 7, 2020, in Chapel Hill, NC. She was born to Albert and Mary Ford Wilson in Lexington, KY in 1928. She had a younger sister, Alma Lee, whom she nicknamed "Pill," thinking it an apt description for a little sister. Her father, A.E. Wilson, was one of the most respected contractors in the Lexington area. Her sister, Alma Lee Allen, was a special education teacher in the Fayette County School System until her retirement. Upon her UK graduation in 1950, she married Bruce McCullough, also of Lexington. Over a 53 year marriage, she had four daughters in four different states and moved 13 times. While raising her daughters, she was also a working artist, primarily a sculptor of lost wax cast jewelry. She constantly challenged herself as an artist. After her husband Bruce died in 2003, Jeanne moved to NC, the home of her daughter, Melissa. In her community at The Cedars of Chapel Hill, Jeanne continued her life of art, completing portraits of all her daughters in the last years of her life. She will be remembered as a smart, capable woman with a will of iron and a razor sharp wit. Jeanne and Bruce shared their good fortune with others through philanthropy, supporting many community projects, particularly in their beloved summer home of Cedarville, MI. She is survived by her four daughters: Olivia McCullough of Providence RI, Melissa McCullough of Chapel Hill, NC; Elizabeth McCullough of New York City, NY, and Margaret McCullough Russell (Bob Russell) of Franklin, TN; and four grandchildren: Melissa's children, Nathan Levin-Aspenson, Anna Aspenson and Margaret's children, Olivia Russell and Robert V. Russell, III.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2020