Elisabeth Flickinger Townsend passed away September 7, at the age of 93. She is survived by her son, Tommy (Barbara) Townsend and grandsons, Thomas and Sean (Melissa) Townsend, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Thomas, her parents, Johann and Elisabeth Hill Flickinger, and several brothers and sisters. We wish a special heartfelt thanks to the caregivers and staff ant Windsor Care Center in Mt. Sterling, Ky. A private grave site service will be held.



