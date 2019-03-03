MEYER Elise Guye, 90, died on February 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert O. & Helen Meyer, her brother Robert W. Meyer and her sister Lucy Meyer Fellows. Survivors include seven nieces and nephews: Barbara Meyer Groves, Sarah Meyer (John) Mutziger, Philip (Jan) Meyer, Richard (Anne) Fellows, Lucia (Jonathon) Palmer, Helen (Douglas) Matthews, and Jonathan (Maureen) Fellows. Elise was born in St. Louis and came to Kentucky five years later when her parents moved to their new farm in Fayette County. Her roots were deep in both locations her entire life. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in Political Science. Her initial employment was as a secretary but her talents as a writer were discovered at Vogue Films, Louisville. Very much a modern woman ahead of the times, in 1968, Elise became one of the founders of PriceWeber, an advertising and marketing agency in Louisville, where she was the principal writer for industrial films. Elise was a member of Saint Andrews Episcopal Church, Louisville, and The Church of the Good Shepherd, Lexington. She enjoyed visiting and creating gardens, was an exceptional flower arranger and an artist. She was a member and past president of the Little Garden Club of Woodford County. Elise was an avid traveler and appreciated anything French. Even during declining health her desire to tour never wavered. An aunt extraordinaire, Elise will be remembered for her strength of character, creative spirit and devotion to family. One of her greatest joys was to bring multiple generations of family together. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Research at Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, 1030 S. Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 10am at Church of the Good Shepherd, 533 E. Main, Lexington followed by a funeral service at 11am. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary