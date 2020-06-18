Elizabeth Alice Boyer Pulliam, age 90, passed away on June 14, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 18, 1930 to the late Charles Monroe Boyer and the late Mary Julia Whittington Boyer Bryan. Preceded in death by her husband Charles Shelburne “Pete” Pulliam, she is survived by three daughters, Dr. Rebecca Pulliam Francis (Mark) of Owensboro, KY, Suzanne L. Pulliam and Annette M. Pulliam, both of Shelby County. Elizabeth was a member of Salem Baptist Church. She moved to Shelby County from St. Petersburgh, Florida in 1961 after marrying C.S. ‘Pete’ Pulliam. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force and honorably discharged at the rank of Captain. She was also a graduate of the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and Business Administration. Elizabeth had a long history of service to the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, and especially the UK Cooperative Extension Service. She served as president of Shelby County Homemakers, 2 terms on the Louisville Area Extension Council, president of the State Extension Advisory Council to the Dean of the UK College of Agriculture, and chairman of the Legislative and Appropriations Committee for the advisory council. She was a recipient of a Thomas Poe Cooper Leadership Award and a National Service to Extension Award. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 12 – 2 Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture Extension Service, c/o UK Philanthropy, 210 Malabu Drive, Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40502.



