, 89, widow of the late Robert W. Osborne, the father of her children and the late Marvin Barker, died Saturday June 1, 2019 at Baptist Health, Lexington, KY. A native of Bourbon County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Gladys Watkins Moreland. She was a retired employee of Rand – McNally and was a member of Hutchison United Methodist Church. She is survived by one son, Robin L. (Katie) Osborne; four grandchildren, Scott Osborne, John Osborne, Karlyle Osborne and Patricia (Chris) Owens; three great grandchildren, Kyle Owens, Tyler Osborne and Rylie Osborne; sister –in-law, Jane Moreland and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husbands and parents, she was also preceded in death by one son, Ricky Osborne; one brother, Bobby Moreland; one half brother, Frank Moreland and three half sisters, Martha Johnson, Laura Smits and Grace Wilson. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 PM Thursday June 6, 2019 at the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St., Paris, KY by Rev. James Groves. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memory Gardens, Paris, KY. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM Thursday June 6, 2019 until the hour of service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Scott Osborne, John Osborne, Dan Easley, Dave McCann, Jarrod Dungan and Robbie Moreland. Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Hutchison United Methodist Church, 251 Hutchison Rd., Paris, KY 40361. The funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home, 1120 Main St. Paris, KY 4036. The online guestbook is at www.Lusk-McFarland.com and a 24 hour funeral information line can be reached by calling 859-987-4387. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary