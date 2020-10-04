80, passed away on August 27th at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center at UK with her husband of 44 years Kenneth M. Martin by her side. Born in December, 1939 in Glendale, CA to the late Robert M. Stiene and Sadie L. Stiene. The family moved to Cochabamba, Bolivia and later to Guatemala City, Guatemala. Anne finished grade school and attended High School at Central Catholic High School in Great Falls, MT. Anne attended Seattle University and received her BS degree in Medical Technology, then earned her MS degree in Hematology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. Anne moved to Lexington, KY in 1970 joining the UK Medical Center as Assistant Professor of Hematology. She later earned the rank of Professor and obtained her Ph.D. degree at UK. Anne is survived by her Loving Husband, Kenneth M. Martin, step-Daughter Kimberly R. Martin, sister Margaret M. Stiene (Charles Huske), brother Robert M. Stiene, and many cousins. Anne was especially generous supporting many charities and foster children throughout her life. The funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, October 7th at 11:00am in Pax Christi Catholic Church in Lexington followed by Inurnment in the Columbarium. (Covid-19 practices are necessary.) Masks and social distancing are required. A Celebration of Life reception for Anne will follow at 1:00pm at the Clark Legacy Center in Brannon Crossing. Condolences may be sent to: clarklegacycenter.com