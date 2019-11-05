|
|
Elizabeth B. Sansone 70, wife of Keith Sansone, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. She was born March 10, 1949 to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Danch Becker in Pittsburgh, Pa. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter Elizabeth (Thomas) Lear of Zanesville, Oh. and her brother Richard (Elaine) Becker Murrels Inlet, S. C. Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at Rolan G. Taylor Funeral Home in Winchester with Dr. Ed Mesta officiating. Visitation will be at 12:00 a.m. till the hour of service. Burial in Winchester Cemetery. Donations may be sent to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Dr. , Lexington, Ky. 40504
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 5, 2019