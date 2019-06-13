|
80, Children’s librarian, Children’s Literature instructor, and an owner of of the Owl and rhe Pussycat Childen’s Bookstore died June 10, 2019 of complicarions of Alzheimer’s Disease. She is survived by: Husband Robert W. Shier, Lexington.KY, Children: William Taylor Shier (Jamie), Lexington, KY, Catherine Barbour Shier Zannino (David), Reading. MA, Carlton S, Shier lV (Robyn), Lexington, KY, and Emery H. Shier (Margaret), Amarillo, TX. Sister: Jessie Taylor Maxson Howell (William), Aligator Point, FL , Brother: Philip N. Maxson (Judy), Lexington, KY, and Grandchildren: Robert Maxson Shier, Lexington, KY, William Bailey Shier, Lexington, KY, Catherine Abigail Shier, Lexington, KY, Nicolas S. Zannino, Reading, MA, and Luke R. Zannino, Reading, MA. A memorial service is to be held in Northern Michigan at a later date. No flowers please. Memorial contributions suggested to: Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) or your local Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association, or your favorite secular charity.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 13, 2019