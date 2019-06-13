Home

Elizabeth Bodley Maxson Shier Obituary
80, Children’s librarian, Children’s Literature instructor, and an owner of of the Owl and rhe Pussycat Childen’s Bookstore died June 10, 2019 of complicarions of Alzheimer’s Disease. She is survived by: Husband Robert W. Shier, Lexington.KY, Children: William Taylor Shier (Jamie), Lexington, KY, Catherine Barbour Shier Zannino (David), Reading. MA, Carlton S, Shier lV (Robyn), Lexington, KY, and Emery H. Shier (Margaret), Amarillo, TX. Sister: Jessie Taylor Maxson Howell (William), Aligator Point, FL , Brother: Philip N. Maxson (Judy), Lexington, KY, and Grandchildren: Robert Maxson Shier, Lexington, KY, William Bailey Shier, Lexington, KY, Catherine Abigail Shier, Lexington, KY, Nicolas S. Zannino, Reading, MA, and Luke R. Zannino, Reading, MA. A memorial service is to be held in Northern Michigan at a later date. No flowers please. Memorial contributions suggested to: Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) or your local Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association, or your favorite secular charity.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 13, 2019
