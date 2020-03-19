|
|
Elizabeth (Lillie) Cecil Clay departed this earth for a heavenly home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1969, the daughter of Norton Clay and Isabel Sissy McHenry Clay in Lexington, KY. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Dean Smith, Jr whose love their shared for 18 years and the joy of her world, son Dean Norton Smith, 10 years. Also surviving are her brother George Clay, of Lexington, and sister, Marnie Clay, nieces, Katie and Allie, of Lexington. She was preceded in death by her father. Lillie was a graduate of University of Kentucky with a Bachelors Degree in Social Work. Lillie had a heart for volunteering that began when she was 18 for Gods Pantry. She was an avid gardener who loved flowers and vegetables. She volunteered at the Library for the Lexington School. She was a supporter of many Humane Societies around Lexington and a dog lover. Lillie was enthralled by the spiritual life of the Native Americans and found solace in practicing their ways. Memorial contributions can be made to Gods Pantry.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 19, 2020