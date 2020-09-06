passed away on September 3rd, 2020 after a courageous battle with a brief illness. Born on April 10th 1943 in Pine Grove Kentucky, Betsy was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Douglas Gay Jr. Betsy attended Sayre School, Hannah More Academy, and Transylvania University. She was a woman of many talents. Not only was Betsy an avid horsewoman, but also a gifted photographer and art enthusiast, a quiet philanthropist, and a lively hostess to many friends and dignitaries in her home. Betsy’s sense of humor and wit brought laughter to all those around her—and her loyalty, intuition, and spirit were without equal. Betsy was a lifelong and active member of the Iroquois Hunt Club, having served as its field secretary for over thirty-five years. In addition, she was a steadfast advocate for farmland conservation in Central Kentucky. Above all, Betsy deeply loved her family and her farm, Brookfield. She is survived by her devoted husband and best friend of forty-three years, Dr. John R. van Nagell Jr., and her loving children Mr. John R. van Nagell III (Laura), Mrs. Lucy Wood Tepper (Danny), and Mrs. Knox van Nagell Pfister (Matthew). In addition, Betsy leaves behind five adoring grandchildren, Jack van Nagell, Edie and Story Tepper, and Wells and Porter Pfister. She is also survived by her sisters Monnie Gay Long and Julie Gay Lisle. A celebration of Betsy’s life will occur following the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sayre School or The Hound Welfare Fund.