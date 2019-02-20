Home

Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
(859) 252-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
159 North Broadway
Lexington, KY 40507
Elizabeth "Doug" Douglas


Elizabeth "Doug" Douglas Obituary
Elizabeth "Doug" Douglas passed away on February 15, 2019. Born on March 27, 1931, she was predeceased by her parents, Roger and Elizabeth Ward Douglas, her longtime companion Imogene Belcher, and cousin Colleen B. Myers. Doug was a native of Lexington, KY, a retired bookkeeper, and a longtime member of Southland Christian Church. She graduated from University of Kentucky (1953) and was an avid UK supporter of both men's and women's athletics, never missing a home basketball and football game for 40 plus years until her health declined. Doug is survived by Alan Hager, Shawna E. Doan, Michael Douglas (Beth) Hager, Jeff Hager, Derek (Bridgett) Belcher, Dean (Clare) Belcher, Debbie (Mike) Hayes, and David Burden. Treasured children in her life include Ryan Jefferson, Andrew Douglas, Luke Michael, Christopher Lawrence, Amanda Kay, Haley Mickale, Zachary Allen, Madeline, Liam, Maggie, and Sam. She is also survived by special friends Barbara Call, Alberta Cramer, Mel Custer and Jan Lear. Services will be at 1:00 pm Saturday at Milward Funeral Home-North Broadway with visitation preceding the service from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Burial will take place at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Humane Society or Southland Christian Church Backpack Outreach. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
