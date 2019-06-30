Home

Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home
425 Race St.
Lexington, KY 40508
859-255-7633
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Pleasant Green Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Pleasant Green Baptist Church
Elizabeth "Pudden" Emerson

89, passed away peacefully Monday morning. She will be missed by her children, William “Butch” (Thelma) Emerson,lll Marsha Emerson, Judy Emerson, and Stephanie Emerson, thirteen grand children, sixteen great grand children , a sister Sharon ( George) Spotts and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Funeral services will be held Monday 1:00pm Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation 11:00am arrangements by Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 30, 2019
