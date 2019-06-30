|
89, passed away peacefully Monday morning. She will be missed by her children, William “Butch” (Thelma) Emerson,lll Marsha Emerson, Judy Emerson, and Stephanie Emerson, thirteen grand children, sixteen great grand children , a sister Sharon ( George) Spotts and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Funeral services will be held Monday 1:00pm Historic Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation 11:00am arrangements by Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 30, 2019