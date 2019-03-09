EMMERT Elizabeth Gay, wife of Emery Myers Emmert II, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born in Versailles, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Disponette. Liz was raised a farm girl and she knew the value of hard work. She loved her family and never met a stranger. Her quick wit and tender heart won over everyone she met. Liz was a loved and devoted pre-planning counselor at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home for over 20 years. She discovered there that helping people through transition brought her joy and immense pride. She touched many lives and so many people touched her life. Survivors other than her husband include three daughters, Ann Elizabeth Emmert Abbott (Jeremy Filson), Amy Myers (Scott) Pugh, and Kathryn Marie Emmert; one son, Emery Myers (Denise) Emmert, III; six grandsons, Ian Pugh, Evan Pugh, Nicholas Abbott, Aidan Filson, Nathaniel Emmert and Joseph Emmert and two granddaughters, Ella Grace Emmert, and Ava Belle Emmert; two sisters, Natalie Hopkins, and Anna Laura Thompson; plus a very large group of adopted loved ones she brought into the fold. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. Burial will be private in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12-3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary