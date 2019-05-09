Home

Elizabeth Garrett Whalen

Elizabeth Garrett Whalen Obituary
WHALEN Elizabeth Garrett, 81, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of Leonard and Margaret Garrett. She was a retired school teacher and a member of Crestwood Christian Church where she loved her church family. Survivors are a host of cousins and friends. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12 to 2 p.m. Friday. Contributions can be made to Crestwood Christian Church, 1882 Bellefonte Drive, Lexington, KY 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 9, 2019
