98, widow of Kelly Cunningham Haley, passed away Fri, Feb 8, 2019 at Bourbon Heights Nursing Home. She was born May 25, 1920 in Bourbon County, daughter of the late Ernest and Virginia Bell Darnaby. Mrs. Haley was a graduate of Clintonville High School and attended the University of Kentucky as a Home Economics major and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. She was a member of Clintonville Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where she was active if the Christian Women's Fellowship, a member of Bluegrass Garden Club, Village Square Homemakers, her bridge group, the original supper club, Isaac Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and First Families of Kentucky. Mrs. Haley is survived by her three children, Ann Thompson Haley (Jerry) Morris, Paris, Kelly Darnaby (Marilyn) Haley, Evansville, Indiana; Elizabeth Carol (Walter) Gander, Shelby County; six grandchildren, Kelly Clayton Haley, Kari Haley Dornburg, Leslie Thomas Shepherd, III, Elizabeth Haley Shepherd, Virginia Gander Hazelwood, Rebecca Gander Gedney; her nephew, Charles Robert Minton; and thirteen great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wed, Feb 13, from 9:30 am until 11:30 am at the Clintonville Christian Church followed immediately by a memorial service at 11:30 am officiated by Rev. Charles H. Kemp. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, Bourbon Heights Nursing Home, or Clintonville Christian Church. Hinton-Turner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.hintonturner.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 10, 2019