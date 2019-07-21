YOUNG Elizabeth Hall (Betty), 93, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on July 12, 2019, at Tallgrass Creek Continuing Care. Elizabeth was born on April 7, 1926, in Leslie, MO, to Walter Cleveland and Doma Stanley Hall. She grew up in Raytown, MO, raising three children and working as a receptionist at the Raytown Clinic. At the age of 39, she attended UMKC where she received her BA in English Literature and was elected Phi Kappa Phi for academic excellence. She married Dr. Paul R. Young in 1971 and they moved to Columbia, MO. She then attended the University of Missouri where she received a Masters in Community Health and was awarded University Scholar. While attending MU, she worked as a District Consultant for the NW Missouri Hospital Association, writing grants for small hospitals to help them secure Federal funding. Elizabeth and Paul moved to Omaha, NE, where he assumed the position of Chairman of the Department of Family Practice and she served on the Chancellor's Resource Group for Public Education. When Paul took a similar position in 1980 for the University of Texas, Galveston, Elizabeth became an Assistant Professor in the Department of Family & Community Medicine. While in Galveston, Elizabeth received her Ph.D. in Public Health from the University of Texas in Houston. In 1988, Elizabeth and Paul moved to Lexington, KY, where Paul served on the Board of American Family Practice and eventually served as President of the Board. Elizabeth took a position of Associate Professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine where she taught and served through 2017. After Paul's passing in 2016, she continued to work, play piano, play bridge, entertain, and socialize with friends. Elizabeth was always highly respected for her intelligence and knowledge in many areas and her ability to clearly articulate information and opinions. She was always loved for her passion for many things and compassion for many people! Elizabeth leaves behind three children, David Whitaker (Carol), Liberty. MO, Paul Whitaker (Patti), Overland Park, KS, Peggy Whitaker Smith (Cal), Arvada, Colorado, and four children by marriage, Michael Young (Barbara), Lafayette, Indiana; Susan Young Loyd (Paul), Rockwall, TX; Jean Young Cleary (John), Dickinson, TX; and James Young (Michelle), Omaha, NE. She also leaves 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration-of-life event will be held at a future date. Contributions may be made to a . Condolences may be left online at www.mcgilleyhoge.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019