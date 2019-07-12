Home

Elizabeth Horner Oakes

Elizabeth Horner Oakes Obituary
Elizabeth Horner Oakes, 92, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Judson Oakes, Sr., daughter, Cynthia Ann Oakes. Elizabeth is survived by her two sons, Judson Oakes, Jr., Gary Oakes, grandchildren, Thomas (Diana) Oakes, great grandsons, Henry and Parker Oakes. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm. Funeral services will be held at 2pm at Berry Highland Memorial Mausoleum with Entombment to follow. Friends and family may share condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 12, 2019
