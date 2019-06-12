PRESTONSBURG - Elizabeth Jane (Betsy) Spurlock Lambert, passed away at her home surrounded by her children and loved ones on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky. She was born on March 22nd, 1934; the daughter of the late Burl and Elizabeth & "Peggy" & Spurlock. She is survived by her three children, son Edgar Hetzel Lambert II (and wife Jane), daughter Elizabeth Spurlock Lambert and daughter Margaret Lambert Wilson (and husband Greg). Her grandchildren Sarah Lambert, Elizabeth Wilson and Mitch Wilson, one great granddaughter, Eden Elizabeth Wilson and three brothers, Burl Wells Spurlock, Daniel Spurlock and John Spurlock. She was further blessed and is survived by her nieces, nephews and dear friends. Betsy attended the Margaret Hall School and was a graduate of Prestonsburg High School. She also attended the University of Kentucky where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and a graduate of Pikeville College. She served for many years as a Senior Vice President and Director of First Commonwealth Bank and First Prestonsburg Bancshares. She was a life long member of the First United Methodist Church in Prestonsburg. A funeral service in memory of Betsy's life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m at the First United Methodist Church in Prestonsburg, with Pastor Jerri Williams officiating. Visitation will be at the Church on Thursday, June 13 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and also Friday at 12 noon until time of service, under direction of the Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Kentucky. Serving as Pallbearers will be Mitch Wilson, Greg Wilson, Burl Wells (Beau) Spurlock II, Michael Robinson, Kevin Jett, Robert Allen II, Joe Steele and Matthew Razor. Honorary Pallbearers will be her brothers, the Prestonsburg Bridge Club and all past Directors and employees of First Commonwealth Bank. Memorial contributions are suggested to the First United Methodist Church of Prestonsburg. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary