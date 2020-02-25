|
FUGAZZI Elizabeth Joseph 04/20/194802/20/2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Elizabeth Joseph Fugazzi announces her passing on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 71. Elizabeth, daughter of Robert and Catherine Joseph, will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 48 years, Fred E. Fugazzi, Jr. and her children, Kate (Jason) Bitsoff, and Evan. Elizabeth will also be fondly remembered by her grandson, Jackson Bitsoff, and her sister, Catherine (Doug) Ware. A native of Chillicothe, OH, Elizabeth attended the University of Kentucky and earned her Master of Business Education degree. In Lexington, she met her husband and raised her family. As a lifelong educator, she spent her career working for the Fayette County Public School system and later Transylvania University. After her retirement, she shared her time in Lexington and Venice, FL where she enjoyed putting her feet in the sand. Those who wish to celebrate Elizabeth's life are invited to donate to the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation. Please direct memorial gifts to the Gastrointestinal Eosinophilic Diseases Program through www.childrenscoloradofoundation.org or by mail to: Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation, 13123 E 16th Ave - B045, Aurora CO 80045 -attention- Gastrointestinal Eosin-ophilic Diseases Program. A gathering to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be planned for summer in Lexington, KY. Condolences may be shared at www.wiegand brothers.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 25, 2020