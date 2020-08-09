of Lexington, died suddenly Friday, August 7, 2020. Daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Elizabeth Jenkins, she was born in 1947 in Harrison County, KY. Upon graduation of Harrison County High School, she started working at First Federal Savings Bank of Cynthiana and rose to become President and CEO. She retired in 2003 after 38 years in banking. She is survived by: her husband, Joseph “Joe” Long; a niece, Rae (Jerry) Phillips; a nephew, Ralph Baker, Jr.; a great-nephew, Zachary Phillips; a great-niece, Caroline Booker; a step-son, Glenn Long; and a step-daughter, Marianne Long. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Wedding, and Wanda Baker. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Rd. A private graveside service, with burial to follow, will be Wednesday, August 12th in The Lexington Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of one’s choice.