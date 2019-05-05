MAYS Elizabeth "Libby" Mae Jones, 91, was born in Middletown Ohio on May 4, 1927, and died in Lexington on April 26, 2019, just eight days shy of her 92nd birthday. Libby was the daughter of the late Anderson and Nola Jones. She was a retired real estate broker and home builder, and former president and vice-president of the Women's Council of the Lexington Board of Realtors. Libby was predeceased by her husband, P. Edward Mays, her fianc‚e William P. Shoemaker, herdaughter, Patricia Mays McIntosh, and several sisters and brothers. She is survived by her son Keith Edward Mays (Brynn Gallaher), grandchildren Julia E. Mays and Keith E. Mays, Jr., sister Norma Murrell of Mason, Ohio, and daughter-in-law Susanna Lawrence. Libby was a tireless worker, a loyal friend, and a dedicated mother who never failed to show unconditional love to her family. Her playful sense of humor will be missed. We are grateful for all the delicious recipes she passed down to us. The family would like to thank the staff at Mayfair Manor and Bluegrass Care Navigators (formerly Hospice of the Bluegrass) for their care, dignity and compassion. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 6th at 1pm at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington KY 40504. www.Bgcare navigators.com. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary